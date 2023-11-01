Halifax: Police launch murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Calderdale village
Police were called to Pleasant View, Midgley, at 3.43pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 31), following a report that a man had been stabbed. Emergency services attended and found a man in his fifties with serious injuries. He was given medical attention at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation into a clearly serious incident which resulted in the death of a man yesterday evening.
“I understand that people locally will be rightly concerned, and I want to reassure people that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else at this time. Having said this, enquiries are still at an early stage, and I would ask that if anyone locally does have information regarding the incident or any events leading up to the incident, that they come forward to speak with officers. There is still a police scene in place this morning whilst we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents for their understanding during this time.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Palazzo, reference number 13230604977 or online via the 101LiveChat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.