Mobility scooter pulled over by police after driving in middle lane of M6 at 30mph

A mobility scooter driver was pulled over after being spotted in the middle lane of a major motorway.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Taking lane hogging to a whole new level, a 'lunatic' mobility scooter driver was pulled over by police after being spotted cruising in the middle lane of a major motorway. The low-powered vehicle was seen by a number of stunned motorists travelling at 30mph on the M6 and the M61, near Chorley, Lancashire on Sunday morning (November 12).

The scooter, equipped with a windscreen and storage box as well as a 'Learner' badge on the back, however, was no match for the long arm of the law. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Multiple calls of a vehicle in lane 2 of the M6, onto the M61 this morning travelling at 30mph. Vehicle located, driver reported and vehicle seized.”

The scooter pulled over by the police on Lyons Lane South, Chorley, Lancashire The scooter pulled over by the police on Lyons Lane South, Chorley, Lancashire
One social media user joked: “Typical lane hogger. Should have been in lane one!” A second said: “The L plate is for lunatic! So lucky to be still with us.” Another said this was an accident waiting to happen, saying: "Crazy and so dangerous. You guys can never say you’ve seen it all because the next one is about to happen."

