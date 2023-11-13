A mobility scooter driver was pulled over after being spotted in the middle lane of a major motorway.

Taking lane hogging to a whole new level, a 'lunatic' mobility scooter driver was pulled over by police after being spotted cruising in the middle lane of a major motorway. The low-powered vehicle was seen by a number of stunned motorists travelling at 30mph on the M6 and the M61, near Chorley, Lancashire on Sunday morning (November 12).

The scooter, equipped with a windscreen and storage box as well as a 'Learner' badge on the back, however, was no match for the long arm of the law. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Multiple calls of a vehicle in lane 2 of the M6, onto the M61 this morning travelling at 30mph. Vehicle located, driver reported and vehicle seized.”

The scooter pulled over by the police on Lyons Lane South, Chorley, Lancashire

