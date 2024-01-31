Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former GP has been found guilty of sexual assaults against three women. Mohan Babu, 47, from Emsworth, was found guilty of four offences of non-penetrative sexual assaults following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31).

The assaults took place between September 2019 and July 2021, when Babu was working as a GP in the Havant area. The women were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Babu was found not guilty of three offences of sexual assault against a further two women. He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 12 for sentencing.

The GP reportedly targeted the three women - the youngest of whom was 19 - at the surgery where he worked alongside his doctor wife, inappropriately touching them and making "creepy" comments. A receptionist he previously worked with said the doctor of 20 years had grabbed her and boasted that he was "a lion going to eat her", a court heard.

Babu was the most-complained about doctor at the surgery and had repeated warnings over his behaviour, jurors were told. Portsmouth Crown Court heard five other women including a receptionist at his former workplace complained about his 'over familiar' behaviour, however criminal proceedings were not brought in relation to their complaints.