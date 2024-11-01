Burglars broke into one of UK's grandest stately homes - which featured in a number of period dramas including Wolf Hall - stealing 18th century antiques.

Police were called to National Trust property Montacute House in the middle of the night after thieves forced entry and made off with valuables, including a silver dining-room table centrepiece. One of the UK’s grandest stately homes, it has featured in numerous films and TV shows.

As well as stealing the 18th-century silver epergne - made by Thomas Pitts - a pair of French Empire ormolu candelabras were taken and a pewter mug from 1850. Several items of porcelain were also stolen from the Elizabethan mansion between Martock and Yeovil, in Somerset, at around 11pm on October 22.

Several scenes of the 1995 film version of Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility were filmed at the mansion. As were scenes for the 2004 film The Libertine and the BBC's adaption of Hilary Mantel's novel, Wolf Hall.

Keri Phillips, National Trust general manager for Montacute House, said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for our staff and volunteers. The items stolen were a treasured part of the collection, in particular the epergne which is of exceptional significance having been commissioned by Edward Phelips, one of the owners of Montacute House, in the 18th century.

“The National Trust takes such incidents extremely seriously and continually reviews security arrangements at our sites, working closely with local police forces.”

Investigating officer Dave Pepper, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Officers attended overnight when the burglary was reported to us and found entry had been forced to gain access to the property. We have conducted CCTV enquiries and spoken to a number of people living close by as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We’ve also provided additional security advice to help deter any similar such incidents from occurring in the future. The stolen items are historic and we are keen to help reunite the National Trust with them. We would like to hear from anyone who has information about their whereabouts.”