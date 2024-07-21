The attackers used bottle of wines to beat their victim | Untitled design (8).jpg

A mother who lured her ex to a planned group attack and told her "if I can't have you no-one can" has been behind bars.

Kelly Brown invited the victim to her home in February then she, her son Dylan Brown and friend Robert Rafferty launched a brutal assault. Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had wine bottles smashed over her head and was battered and bleeding when the police arrived, but avoided serious injury. Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said it was an "unpleasant assault" involving threats and told the court Kelly Brown had previously been in a relationship with the victim.

Kelly Brown.

The court heard Kelly Brown shouted "die, die" during the violence and told the victim she had planned the attack. Mr Hedworth said: "The complainant was asked to go to the home of Kelly Brown. She attended there and went into the bedroom and the door was then heard to be kicked. "The males entered the property. Kelly Brown said 'I've planned this'. "Dylan Brown hit the complainant, he had a full bottle of wine in his hand and he smashed it over her head. "She fell to the floor and all three attacked her by punching her and kicking her. "Kelly Brown shouted 'die, die, if I can't have you no-one can'. She picked up another bottle of wine and smashed it over the complainant's head. "The complainant was then dragged by her feet to the living area."

Dylan Brown.

The court heard the victim vowed she "wouldn't grass" if she was allowed to leave and she was warned her home would be torched, with her family inside, if she did.

When police came to the door they saw the victim with visible injuries to her head and face as well as bruising across her body and she was taken to hospital.

She said: "This is the worst thing that has happened."

All three defendants admitted assault.

Robert Rafferty.

Kelly Brown, 44, of Blind Lane, Sunderland, who has fewer criminal convictions than her co-accused, was jailed for 13 months.

Peter Sabiston, defending, said the mum has health problems and has never been to custody before.

Dylan Brown, 22, of no fixed address, who also admitted assault on an emergency worker after he spat at a police officer, was jailed for 23 months.

Nicholas Lane, defending the son, said he had a troubled childhood and a sad history of bereavements and dependance on substances.

Rafferty, 36, of no fixed address, who was also convicted of breach of a restraining order in relation to an ex, was also jailed for 23 months.

Vic Laffey, defending Rafferty, said: "He was at this property he had never been to before and was involved in an incident with a woman he had never met before. It's something he should never have got involved in. He had no argument with this woman." All three were given restraining orders to protect the victim.