Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision which occurred on the A30 near Hartley Wintney in Hampshire on Friday afternoon (23 February).

A force spokesperson said: "Between 12.25pm and 12.30pm, a Honda motorcycle travelling on the A30 East took the slip road (B3016) at Star Hill toward the A327, when a collision occurred with a Saab 9-3 which had reportedly driven through a No Entry sign. The Saab did not remain at the scene of the collision, and drove off in the direction of Yateley.

"The motorcyclist, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries. We are keen to speak to any witnesses and also to locate the Saab. The Saab is described as grey and will likely have obvious frontside damage. It was using a number plate beginning with ST57.

"Were you travelling on the A30 West between Yateley and towards Hartley Wintney at around 12.30pm, and did you see the Saab pass you at all? Perhaps you saw a vehicle matching the description with frontside damage on the A30 after this incident? Have you seen a vehicle matching this description abandoned or parked up in your neighbourhood? Regarding the collision itself, did you witness this, or do you have any Dash Cam footage of the incident, and/or the moments before and after?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240079595. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.