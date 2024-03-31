A mum has been left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run-incident in Birmingham. Picture contributed

A mum has been left fighting for her life following a hit-and-run incident in Birmingham. Her baby son and partner were also injured when the car ploughed into them.

The woman, 30, was a passenger in a blue Toyota Yaris, which collided with a blue Audi S3 just before midnight on Friday (March 29). Police said her one-year-old son was taken to hospital with bruises while her partner, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

West Midlands Police, who were called to Cattel Road at the junction with Arsenal Street in the city at around 11.44pm, said the Audi driver fled the scene. The force has appealed for information and pleaded for the driver to come forward.

DS Paul Hughes said: “This happened on a busy road and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing the blue Audi just before the collision, on Cattel Road. I know from CCTV that there were pedestrians and other cars at the scene who have not yet spoken to us.