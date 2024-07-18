Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman convicted of infanticide following the death of a five-month-old baby has been spared of jailed.

Hayley MacFarlane, aged 39, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, sobbed as she was sentenced for infanticide today, July 17, over the death of baby Evelyn in December last year.

High court judge Mrs Justice Christina Lambert gave her an indefinite hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Evelyn had suffocated after being smothered by a muslin cloth by MacFarlane in Woodhouse Moor Park, in Leeds, on December 20.

Hayley Macfarlane suffered from postnatal depression and postpartum psychosis. | Elizabeth Cook / PA

MacFarlane was a patient at The Mount, a mother and baby psychiatric unit in Leeds, at the time, while suffering from severe postnatal depression and postpartum psychosis.

The court previously heard how MacFarlane had called her husband, her partner of 20 years, telling him their daughter had “gone”, before calling the police and admitting she had killed her daughter.

The judge told the court how MacFarlane had “sought medical help on a number of occasions” prior to the killing, but her psychotic symptoms were missed by medical professionals until she was admitted to the mother and baby ward in November.

Judge Lambert told the court that Evelyn was born on July 10 2023 and was a “healthy baby” who showed no health concerns during her short life.

Shortly after giving birth, MacFarlane began experiencing severe depression with delusional thoughts that focused around Evelyn, and not being a good mother. She was unable to sleep, and had lost weight, and did not take Evelyn out of the house.

The court heard how MacFarlane sought help from her GP and community mental health services in October and was prescribed antidepressants and sleeping pills. However she did not take either prescribed medicines due to concerns over how it would affect her baby while she was breastfeeding.

The area was cordoned off after Hayley Macfarlane killed her baby in Woodhouse Moor Park, Leeds, in December. | National World

On November 2, she voluntarily admitted herself to Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield after she placed her baby into a sink of water. It was only after being transferred to The Mount that she was prescribed antipsychotic medication which she responded well to.

On December 20, a trainee psychologist had seen MacFarlane and described her as progressing well.

It was then that MacFarlane took Evelyn out on an unescorted walk to the park when tragedy struck.

MacFarlane called the police immediately and was described as “hysterical” as she told them she had killed her baby.

Judge Lambert said she was satisfied that MacFarlane was in a “psychotic state” at the time of the incident, and was suffering from a severe mental health condition.

“There is a clear link between your condition and the nature of this offence,” the judge said. “You have no previous offences, let alone ones of violence.”

She added that MacFarlane had acknowledged the “devastation” that she had caused to Evelyn’s father and her wider family.

Judge Lambert added that Sheffield Health and Social Care had carried out a review of MacFarlane’s admission and had identified a number of learning points.