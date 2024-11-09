A widow is heartbroken after two Olympic gold medals belonging to her late husband were stolen during a house burglary.

The medals, won by equestrian Richard Meade during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, were taken after someone broken into the home between Tuesday, October 29 and Friday, November 1.

Meade, who died in 2015 aged 76, was Britain’s most successful male equestrian at the Olympics, winning three golds in all. He was the first British rider to win an individual Olympic gold, and was seen as Britain’s pre-eminent eventer during his career.

Richard Meade, the British show jumper seen clearing a fence on his horse Wayfarer | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Angela Meade, Richard’s wife, said: “These medals are very special to our whole family. We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value​, they are ​priceless ​to us.

“I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

Two Olympic gold medals were stolen from the home of the widow of showjumper Richard Meade, who won them at the 1972 Munich Olympics | Family handout issued by Avon and Somerset Police

She added: “It is not the first time the medals have been stolen. In the 1980s, they were stolen while on loan to an exhibition, but following a media appeal, the medals were left hidden in a public place, the authorities were tipped off and the medals were reunited with Richard. One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of no material value.”

The burglary happened near Marshfield in South Gloucestershire. Several pieces of jewellery, antiques and trophies were also taken.

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood said: “These items are understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims, and they are extremely anxious for them to be returned. Officers have carried out forensic and CCTV enquiries and have spoken to people living in the area. Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing.

“Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims – not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes. I would encourage anyone who sees any of these items, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which could help our investigation to come forward.”

Avon and Somerset Police have urged anyone who can help to get in touch with them by calling 101. The case has the crime reference number 5224288325, and the force also has an online form with which to pass on information.