Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead.

Officers were called to a property on Caerphilly Road on Cardiff after receiving reports of the death of a 45-year-old woman. Cops arrived at the scene around 12.30am on Tuesday morning (August 20).

South Wales Police quickly launched a murder investigation after attending the scene. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains in custody and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station for questioning. South Wales Police said: “A crime scene is in place and inquiries continue."