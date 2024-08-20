Police launch murder investigation after woman, 45, found dead at Cardiff property and man arrested
Officers were called to a property on Caerphilly Road on Cardiff after receiving reports of the death of a 45-year-old woman. Cops arrived at the scene around 12.30am on Tuesday morning (August 20).
South Wales Police quickly launched a murder investigation after attending the scene. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody and has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station for questioning. South Wales Police said: “A crime scene is in place and inquiries continue."