Murder investigation launched after body of elderly man is discovered in West Sussex

The body of a 72-year-old man has been found inside a residential block of flats in Worthing, Sussex Police have confirmed.

"His next of kin are aware, and being supported by specialist officers,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"The death is being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.”

A 46-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the police force added.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said: “We have launched a murder investigation, and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are extremely keen to speak with anyone with information about what happened.

There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to anyone who is concerned about this incident.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Orchid.

