A murder probe has been launched after a crash between a car and a moped.

Surrey Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog after the collision, they have confirmed.

Officers were called at about 6.20am on Monday to the A244 Claremont Lane in Esher after receiving several calls about a collision between the vehicles, police said.

A 37-year-old man from Leatherhead was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed. A 52-year-old man from Orpington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said. The road was closed for much of Monday.

Detective inspector Natalie Pearce said: “We are hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, anyone that may have any dashcam footage of the collision, or anyone who may have seen a red moped and a white Seat Ibiza in the area in the moments before the collision. We are especially interested in the manner of driving by these two vehicles.”