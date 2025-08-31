Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in a fall from a block of flats.

A murder probe is underway after a woman tragically died after falling from a block of flats. The incident unfolded at a property in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, with emergency services called to the scene at 2.43pm on Thursday (August 28).

The 25-year-old woman, who was found with significant injuries, passed away in hospital on Friday - and Hampshire Police said they are now looking for a man who they believe was at the address when the fatal fall occurred.

“Officers are pursuing lines of inquiry to identify a man within the property at the time of the incident,” a spokesperson for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, they added.

Officers remained on Cuckmere Lane on Sunday, with patrols to be carried out in the surrounding area.