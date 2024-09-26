Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of murder victim Rachel Simpson issued a statement as her funeral got under way in east Belfast.

The body of the 43-year-old was discovered in the garage of a property on the Castlereagh Road on September 13; her 21-year-old son Nathan has been charged with murder.

Her funeral is now under way in Orangefield Presbyterian Church.

A statement from her mother, Jill Simpson, says: “We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and support from across the community.

"The tragedy that befell our family was devastating. In Rachel, we have lost a loving and devoted mother and daughter.

"However, given the circumstances, the loss is much wider and much more profound. There will be more to say in the time ahead, but as we lay Rachel to rest, we respectfully ask for privacy and space. There will be no further comment at this time.”