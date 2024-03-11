Breaking
Murray Road stabbing: Three injured during knife attack near Bury market in Greater Manchester
Three people have been injured following a stabbing
Three people were taken to hospital following a stabbing near a market. An air ambulance was called to the scene in Murray Road, Bury following the attack just after 12pm on Monday (March 11).
Greater Manchester Police said the attack took place near the town's market and said the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have not made any arrests and have appealed for information.
