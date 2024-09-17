Naked man wearing nothing but boots seen walking near Hampshire farm as police launch appeal for information

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

17th Sep 2024, 1:47pm
Police have launched an indecent exposure appeal after a naked man, wearing nothing but hiking boots, was spotted walking along a public footpath.

The man was seen walking fully naked along Brownwich Lane, near Brownwich Farm some time between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, September 11.

The man was described as a white male, in his 50s or 60, approximately 5ft 10 or 11 ins tall and of large build with a big belly. The police have also confirmed that he had messy faint mousy brown hair and he was wearing glasses and had a dark backpack on.

An indecent exposure appeal has been launched after a man was seen walking along a public footpath naked. Picture by National World
An indecent exposure appeal has been launched after a man was seen walking along a public footpath naked. Picture by National World

This incident happened on a public footpath running through a wooded area and was witnessed by a lone woman walking along the path. The incident frightened her and caused her to take evasive action to avoid this man coming near her.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Click here for more or please contact police on 101, quoting 44240390546.

