Naked man wearing nothing but boots seen walking near Hampshire farm as police launch appeal for information
The man was seen walking fully naked along Brownwich Lane, near Brownwich Farm some time between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, September 11.
The man was described as a white male, in his 50s or 60, approximately 5ft 10 or 11 ins tall and of large build with a big belly. The police have also confirmed that he had messy faint mousy brown hair and he was wearing glasses and had a dark backpack on.
This incident happened on a public footpath running through a wooded area and was witnessed by a lone woman walking along the path. The incident frightened her and caused her to take evasive action to avoid this man coming near her.