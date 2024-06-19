Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​A 35-year-old man wept after pleading guilty to the murder of a mother-of-four in Lisburn in 2020.

​Natasha Melendez died 11 days after being assaulted in a property at Finch Gardens in Lisburn on 22 March, 2020. John David Scott, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison – previously given as Finch Gardens, Lisburn – broke down in court on Tuesday as he was rearraigned on the murder and assault charges.

He pleaded guilty to murder and three previous assaults on Ms Melendez – one in early 2020, another in December 2019 and a third in February 2020, ITV reported.

Mr Justice O'Hara handed him a life sentence as Natasha's mother and family looked on, saying: "As a result of the fact you have pleaded guilty to murder today amongst other offences, I am now passing on you the only sentence which is permitted by law which is a life sentence."

In 2020 NationalWorld’s sister publication, the News Letter, reported Natasha's heartbroken mother, Maria, as saying she would take her ashes back to Venezuela. Maria said of her daughter: “My life with you was an adventure, a challenge and never boring.”

She added: “I’m not ready to let you go, I’m not ready to never hear your laughter, stories and ideas again. I love you and miss you deeply.”

A close family friend said Natasha just loved horses and the ocean: “They gave her happiness and satisfaction. They gave her peace. She loved food. She loved to laugh, I think she was the most stubborn being I knew but loyal to her convictions.

"She lived life her way no matter what others thought. She loved her children madly.”