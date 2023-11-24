Camila had been adopted from a Mexican shelter just a few weeks before she was used in the botched drug smuggling attempt

A dog used in attempt to bring £800,000 worth of cocaine into the UK has found a new home, after her owner was jailed for more than six years.

Two-year-old Camila was brought to the UK in May by Mexican national Jorge Pablo Samano Galas, 43. On arrival at Heathrow, Animal Aircare Reception Centre staff carrying out standard welfare checks on the dog noticed that her crate felt unusually heavy, was oddly sized, and smelt strongly of paint stripper. They examined the crate, and – after finding ten one-kilo blocks of a white substance hidden inside a false base – called in the Border Force, who confirmed it was cocaine.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested Samano Galas when he arrived to collect his pet. In a subsequent interview, he told NCA officers he had bought the dog from a rescue centre in Mexico a few weeks prior, and had booked a holiday in the UK so that they could “bond”. But officers discovered that it had cost him over £3,000 to ship the dog, and no return journey had been booked.

Jorge Pablo Samano Galas adopted Camila in Mexico, before using her travel crate to try and ship huge amounts of cocaine into the UK (NationalWorld/NCA)

Samano Galas eventually pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs, and on Friday (24 November), a judge sentenced him to 6 years and 4 months behind bars. Camila had been looked after by staff at the Heathrow reception centre since his arrest, and one of them has decided to permanently adopt her.

NCA senior manager Darren Barr said: “This was a cynical attempt to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds of class A drugs into the UK. Cocaine smugglers like Samano Galas play a crucial role in the business model of international organised crime groups, and their activities perpetuate violence and intimidation throughout the UK."

But while Samano Galas now faced prison, his "unwitting accomplice" Camila would have a happier ending, spending the rest of her life in a happy home. London Heathrow's head of Animal Welfare, Jake Holliday, said they had decided to foster Camila while the NCA investigation was ongoing, "to ensure that she was given the love she deserved".

“It quickly became apparent that she was a friendly, affectionate girl who thrived off meeting new people," he continued. “Now, after many months, it’s been confirmed that Camila can go home with one of our animal welfare officers, who she adores. We will miss her dearly – not least because her office antics kept us in hysterics – but we are so glad she will be looked after by someone who has been there with her since she first arrived.”