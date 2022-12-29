Thousands of needle spiking incidents were reported to police in the past year, but forces admit it is ‘not easy to get these cases to court’

More than 2,500 needle spiking incidents were reported to police in England and Wales in the past year - the equivalent of seven every day.

The figures have been revealed by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), which urged spiking victims to go to the police to get tested as quickly as possible.

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Behind each of these reports is a frightened victim whose night out has turned into a nightmare. I know from talking to victims of spiking how utterly terrifying it can be.

“Police forces have increased action against spiking with uniformed and covert operations in bars and clubs, working alongside venues to prevent and investigate spiking. Spiking is a complex and challenging offence to investigate. Drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders, which means it’s not easy to get these cases to court.”

How common is needle spiking and drink spiking?

Police forces in England and Wales received 2,581 reports of spiking by needle in the 12 months to August 31, the figures show.

They also published figures for spiking of drinks or food, but only for a four-month period from May 1 to September 1 of this year. These showed that there were 2,131 reports of drink spiking as well as 212 reports of food or cigarettes being spiked.

Universities are taking action to protect students from spiking. Credit: NationalWorld / Mark Hall

Most reports (64%) happen on weekends, with 59% taking place in pubs, bars and clubs and 7% at private premises.

The average age of those reporting spiking incidents is 27, with around three-quarters (74%) of victims identifying as female.

As of the end of November, samples from 800 of these needle, drink or food spiking reports had been sent for forensic analysis. Tests showed that 356 of them (44.5%) contained a drug.

Of these, 24 contained a controlled drug which the victim did not knowingly take. The most common drugs detected were cocaine, ketamine and MDMA. Sixty eight samples contained a medicinal drug such as antihistamines, which can act as a sedative.

A further 46 samples contained an illegal or prescription drug that the victim knew they had taken. 218 samples contained at least one illegal or prescription drug but police could not determine whether the victim had taken it willingly or not.

The rest of the samples either contained no drug or contained a drug of no concern, such as quinine, found in tonic water, or paracetamol.

Gillian said she felt so unwell after she had been spiked that she thought she was “going to die”. Credit: Gillian Reilly

‘I thought I was going to die’

When Gillian Reilly finished her first year at university, she headed to the Students’ Union bar to celebrate with her peers. It was meant to be a night of fun, drinking and dancing with friends, but events took a dark turn.

“I started to feel really dizzy at first - but then I got these sharp pains in my stomach, and I started to feel violently sick,” Gillian, who was studying nursing, explained.

She initially thought she was just too drunk, but as the night went on, she realised something was very “different” about the situation.

Thankfully, Gillian managed to get home safely - but her symptoms continued for days. She told NationalWorld: “I felt so unwell I honestly thought I was going to die.”

What was revealed next was what shocked Gillian the most. She had been spiked by a friend who “thought it would be a laugh to put something in her drink.”

“It’s scary to think that it’s not just strangers you need to look out for,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s people you know.”

What should I do if I think I have been spiked?

If you think you have been spiked, the advice from the NPCC is to call 999 or 101 to report it to the police. If you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff, who will be able to help and support you. If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about after being spiked, call NHS 111.

Police forces have said they want to know about every possible spiking so they can investigate, even if no other crime has taken place.

If you think you’ve been sexually assaulted, you can go to your nearest sexual assault referral centre for specialist care and support. Here, you can receive a medical or forensic examination, whether or not you decide to report the matter to the police. If you’ve been affected by crime and you need confidential support or information, you can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Deputy Chief Constable Blyth said: “In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police.

“Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs, stop you from reporting. It’s really important that if you do think you have been spiked, and you have taken drugs, that you let the officer know so that they have the full picture.”

How do the police test for drink or needle spiking?

If police feel it is appropriate, they will ask you to provide a urine sample. Some drugs leave the body within 12 hours, so it’s important that testing takes place as soon as possible. Other drugs remain in the body longer, so testing will be considered up to seven days after the incident. The test the police use is the most effective way of finding out whether you have been spiked.

If you are tested in a hospital or by your GP, you will need to also have a police test, as this is what can be used as evidence to support charges or convictions. If you tell the police how much you have drunk and whether you have voluntarily taken drugs, they will be able to provide a more accurate result. It is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system unless you are driving, so the NPCC said it does not want this to stop people reporting spiking incidents.

The test results should come back in three weeks and would be discussed with you.

What other help or support is available if I have been spiked?

If you’ve been affected by crime and you need confidential support or information, you can also Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Charities are also available to provide help and support.

Jayne Butler, chief executive of the charity Rape Crisis England & Wales, said: “Spiking is a serious crime that can leave victims and survivors feeling frightened and disorientated. If you suspect you have experienced spiking you might be unsure what has happened to you, have vague memories, or feel confused. You might know you have been spiked but don’t know if you have been raped or sexually assaulted. No matter the circumstances, you are not to blame and support is available.