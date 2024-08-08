New data shows 187,750 babies are present at domestic abuse callouts annually

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The For Baby's Sake Trust has unveiled alarming new data suggesting that over 185,000 babies are present at police call outs for domestic abuse incidents each year in England.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This figure stems from a comprehensive Freedom of Information Request sent to 39 police forces across England, using responses from 15 forces who combine to serve approximately a third of England’s population.

This new data underscores the urgent need for a nationwide, whole-family response that recognises babies and children as victims of domestic abuse:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to data from the ONS, an average of 1,444,225 domestic abuse incidents are reported to the police annually in England, based on figures from 2021 to 2023.

A baby looks out from their cot

The For Baby’s Sake Trust’s FOI findings suggest that 13% of these incidents during this period involve an infant being present, based on the rates across 15 police forces.

This translates to an estimated 187,750 babies (aged 0 to 2) across England on average each year.

Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, said: “Too many babies, children and young people are experiencing the trauma of domestic abuse at a young age. We know that the impact of this can be life altering. The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 established children as victims of domestic abuse in their own right, but three years on, this is not translating into practice. All babies, children and young people deserve a domestic abuse response that meets their specific needs, alongside support for the non-abusive parent. Statutory agencies must prioritise building strong multi-agency partnerships and collaboration with specialist services. Underpinning this, agencies must receive specialist training on the impact of domestic abuse, including coercive control, on victims of all ages, so that no-one is left behind.”

These findings coincide with the recent National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) statement, which reported that over one million Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)-related crimes recorded in 2022/23, accounting for 20% of all police-recorded crime. There has also been a reported 37% increase in VAWG-related crime between 2018 and 2023, and a 22% increase in domestic abuse-related arrests in the year ending March 2023.

The For Baby's Sake Trust’s findings highlight that babies and children are also victims of the dramatic increase in domestic abuse, which we know has lifelong impacts on physical, emotional and mental health. This convergence of data underscores the pressing need for a coordinated, multi-sector response to safeguard babies and children during a period of escalating domestic abuse.

Lauren Seager-Smith, CEO of The For Baby's Sake Trust, commented: "We must unite to address this national emergency, ensuring that help and support is available for every family impacted by domestic abuse. Although Labour's commitment to halving VAWG is commendable, we urge government to take a whole-family approach that recognises the impact on babies and children. We estimate that over 185,000 babies are present at police callouts for domestic abuse in England annually, and additional unborn babies will be present when callouts occur during pregnancy; this data is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of babies’ experience of domestic abuse. More work is needed to speak up for society's youngest citizens, and their parents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust echoes calls for a systemic strategy involving criminal justice partners, government bodies, health, education, local authorities, and the voluntary sector. Emphasising the need for trauma-informed practices and whole-family approaches, The For Baby's Sake Trust is dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic abuse and supporting vulnerable families and children.

Vicky Nevin, Policy Manager at the NSPCC, said: “Living in a home where domestic abuse happens can have a serious impact on a child’s mental and physical health, as well as their behaviour. We are pleased to see the new Government demonstrating a commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, however they must take a more holistic approach to tackling domestic abuse which supports the whole family – babies included. The Government could demonstrate this by investing in joined-up early years services in local communities so that every family knows where they can go to for help and so that trained professionals can refer those experiencing domestic abuse to the right support services before problems escalate.”

The For Baby’s Sale Trust Trust also advocates for standardisation in reporting and best practice for acknowledging the impact of domestic abuse on babies present during police callouts. By integrating their expertise in supporting families, The For Baby's Sake Trust aims to contribute to a holistic approach necessary to tackle domestic abuse effectively.