A woman’s body has been found after a fire - and a murder investigation has been launched.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are carrying out house-to-house investigations after the grim discovery. They were called with firefighters at about 3am today and the 43-year-old woman was declared dead about half an hour later.

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer, said: “Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit have now begun a murder investigation and we are working alongside a very large number of uniformed police officers who are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcomen Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire | Google

“A scene guard will remain in place while our investigations continue. We are appealing for anyone with information to call us, including anyone with access to dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time, to call us on 101, quoting incident number 30 of today, March 10. We are still in the very early stages of this investigation but will provide further updates in due course.”

The woman was found in a house in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.