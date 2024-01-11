A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered at east London car park

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered at a shopping centre car park in east London. The male victim was found in a car at the Stratford Centre car park in Newham in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Detectives were alerted by Hampshire Police on Tuesday after a member of the public raised the alarm about someone who had potentially been harmed in the capital. Vasile Gorghescu, from Southampton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder on Thursday. He is in custody and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police are working to confirm the dead man’s identity and inform his family. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers. I would like to reassure people that a man has been charged, but if you have information that you think could help us, I ask that you to contact police.”