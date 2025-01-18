Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead.

The 70-year-old was found after police were called to a house, following calls from people worried about her.

Officers and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Lark Rise in Newton Poppleford, Devon | Google

Det Insp Paula Trevett said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into this very sad case to establish what happened and a cordon have been set up to allow for a thorough investigation of the scene.

“It is believed that the man and the woman were known to each other. I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death. Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area, and we would encourage anyone, if they have any concerns, to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating. It happened in Lark Rise, Newton Poppleford, Devon. Police were called at about 1.15pm on Friday.

Anyone who knows anything that could help the investigation can call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting reference number 50250013357.