A nightmare neighbour put smoke bombs through his victims’ letterbox, threatened them with a baseball bat and cut off their internet.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Wilson also threw stones and eggs at his neighbour, and meddled with his CCTV camera. A court heard that Wilson had taken a dislike to the neighbour just because they had a dog who they would play with in the garden.

When he was arrested, police found child abuse pictures on his phone. The 53-year-old has now been jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he appeared in court he admitted two counts of stalking involving alarm and distress - this involved him throwing stones, smoke bombs and eggs at a neighbour, threatening them with a baseball bat and interfering with their wi-fi and CCTV cameras, as well as three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child relating to category A, B and C images.

Nightmare neighbour Andrew Wilson who has been jailed at Stafford Crown Court | Staffordshire Police

As part of his sentence, Wilson, who was jailed for two years and four months at Stafford Crown Court on June 19, was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a notification order for 10 years. He has also been made the subject of a restraining order indefinitely.

Wilson, of Lichfield, Staffordshire, was ordered to forfeit the internet tampering device and mobile phone to police as well as pay a victim surcharge of £228.

An officer who led the case from Lichfield local policing team, said: “Wilson's conviction and sentence sends a clear message that those who engage in such disturbing and harmful behaviour will be prosecuted and brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The safety and wellbeing of our community is our absolute priority, and we remain committed to protecting residents from those who pose a threat - whether through stalking or any other form of abuse.

"We continue to work closely with partner agencies to support victims and ensure Lichfield remains a safe place for everyone.”