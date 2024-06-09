Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A knife attack in Bristol in the early hours of Sunday morning has left two people in hospital and nine arrested under suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men in their 20s remain in hospital after a knife attack took place in Bristol in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 9 2024), with nine men arrested under suspicion of attempted murder.

The attack took place near Rawnsley Park around 4:40am, where emergency services took the pair to hospital for knife wounds, where one was left in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine individuals arrested remain in custody, with Avon and Somerset police believing the individuals are known to one another. The constabulary is appealing for anyone who was in the Stapleton Road or Rawnsely Park area in the early hours of the morning with any information to come forward.

“A police cordon remains in place in Beaumont Terrace and Rawnsley Park and officers will be providing an increased high-visibility presence in the area over the coming days,” Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Scott Hill said. “I also understand there is a great deal of concern among the community around knife crime.

“This is a significant incident and I am conscious there have been a number of similar incidents of this nature over the past few months. We remain dedicated to reducing serious violence and knife crime, especially among young people. “

"Earlier this year, we launched a proactive operation targeting serious violence and knife crime and we are working closely with partners to identify and tackle the root causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any concerns or questions, please do speak to our officers out on patrol."