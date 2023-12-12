The officer admitted the allegations, but said he did not remember making most of the remarks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked without notice after making sexual comments to female colleagues and sleeping on the job.

The officer – who has not been named by Northamptonshire Police due to “potential reference to medical and mental health issues” – was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing at force Headquarters on December 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour between May and September 2022 in respect of their comments and treatment of female colleagues.

The gross misconduct hearing was held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.

The specifics include behaving in an “inappropriately personal manner and making sexual comments” to three women on four occasions, as well as “sleeping whilst on duty and on patrol”.

The officer was present at the hearing and admitted the allegations, although said he could not remember making most of the remarks.

The hearing heard allegations that these actions breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In conclusion, the panel found the behaviour to be gross misconduct, after considering the evidence.

In a report from the hearing the panel concluded that, “due to the pattern of conduct and the contrasting behaviour towards male officers, it [the behaviour] was targeted at young, female, junior officers”.