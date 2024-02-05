A couple were charged with breaking into the property on Holy Island which features as the main character's home in the ITV drama Vera

Tony Banks is accused of smashing a window to get into a property which features in the ITV drama as the residence of Brenda Blethyn’s character DCI Vera Stanhope. The 61-year-old, of Church Street in Wooler, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last week charged with causing £1,063 worth of damage. His partner, Angela Cogan, 69, faces the same charge but did not appear in court on medical grounds.

Defence solicitor, Ian O’Rourke, told magistrates that the ‘unusual case’ dated back to Christmas Day, 2022, when their car broke down on the tidal causeway. He said: “Both defendants run a small animal rescue. They have a number of very nervous dogs so take them mostly to Holy Island to run about on a deserted beach. This is what they were doing on Christmas Day in 2022. Each of them thought the other had taken their phone with them but neither had. They were driving back to the mainland across the causeway when their vehicle broke down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The tide was coming in, the weather was absolutely foul and temperatures were sub zero. They were stranded with the dogs in the middle of the causeway and the sea was coming in. Mr Banks, who is ex-military, decided to head for higher ground but, in doing so, his partner fell into deep puddles. At one point she was up to her neck in water. She was freezing cold and Mr Banks thinks she is going into hypothermic shock." Mr O’Rourke went on: “They came across this cottage which features in a television programme. Mr Banks breaks a window to secure access. He is unable to find power but he finds some firewood and matches and lights a fire to warm his partner up.”