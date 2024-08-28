Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A haul of controlled drugs were swiped from a Northumbria vet clinic during a recent burglary.

Simply Cats Vet Clinic, on Front Street in Chilton Moor, was targeted by thieves on Monday, August 26. The group is believed to have carried out the burglary between 1.30am and 1.45am.

The group of thieves are said to have “forced entry to the premises” before removing a safe from the wall, which contained “a variety of medications”, and fleeing the scene. Northumbria Police said: “Among the items in the safe was a 50ml bottle of Somulose, which is used in the euthanasia of both cats and horses. “Also inside were four 10ml bottles of Ketamine, one 5ml bottle of Methadone, three or four 10ml bottles of Buprenorphine and a bottle of Sublingual Buprenorphine. A full investigation has been launched.”

The force has urged any one who comes across the drug which were stolen not to use them. Instead, Northumbria Police has said that they should be taken to the nearest police station and handed in.