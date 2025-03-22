A masked gang broke into an Aldi store and threatened staff in a “frightening” robbery.

A group who were all wearing face coverings and dark clothing broke into the staff area of the Aldi just after 9.30pm yesterday.

Police say they threatened staff and demanded money from the safe before leaving with cash

Officers searched the area and investigators are continuing with their inquiries into the incident, including scouring CCTV footage.

Detective Sergeant Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is still in its very early stages, but we are using all available resources to track down those responsible as this must have been a frightening incident for staff in the store at the time.

“Officers remain in the area while they carry out inquiries into this isolated incident. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to an officer.”

No-one was hurt during the incident, which happened in the Aldi at Chatterley Parkway in Nottingham.

Anyone who has any information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 21 March 2025.