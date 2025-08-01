Six boys have been arrested after trespassers were spotted on the roof of a disused Debenhams.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youths - a 12-year-old, four 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old - were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance.

Trespassers were spotted on the top of the building at about 2pm yesterday - and tiles and other objects were thrown off the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six have since been questioned and bailed with conditions not to enter Nottingham city centre unless they are going to school or have a legal appointment.

Police have arrested several children after youths climbed onto the former Debenhams building in Nottingham city centre | Nottinghamshire Police

Sergeant Jono Pothecary of the city centre neighbourhood policing team said: “These individuals not only put themselves in significant danger but also put the public in significant danger.

“It is testimony to not just the police but all emergency services including East Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service that attended this incident that thankfully no-one was seriously injured.

“There was significant disruption to those who live, work or visit our great city centre to enjoy the many social activities on offer. We thank you for your patience as we worked as safely and swifty as possible to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As demonstrated in this instance, if you come to Nottingham and disrupt the lives of those who are going about their lawful business, you can absolutely expect us to take robust action against you as we will not let the few spoil our city for the many.”