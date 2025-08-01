Nottingham Debenhams: Six boys arrested after trespassers go on roof of disused department store
The youths - a 12-year-old, four 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old - were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance.
Trespassers were spotted on the top of the building at about 2pm yesterday - and tiles and other objects were thrown off the roof.
The six have since been questioned and bailed with conditions not to enter Nottingham city centre unless they are going to school or have a legal appointment.
Sergeant Jono Pothecary of the city centre neighbourhood policing team said: “These individuals not only put themselves in significant danger but also put the public in significant danger.
“It is testimony to not just the police but all emergency services including East Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service that attended this incident that thankfully no-one was seriously injured.
“There was significant disruption to those who live, work or visit our great city centre to enjoy the many social activities on offer. We thank you for your patience as we worked as safely and swifty as possible to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
“As demonstrated in this instance, if you come to Nottingham and disrupt the lives of those who are going about their lawful business, you can absolutely expect us to take robust action against you as we will not let the few spoil our city for the many.”