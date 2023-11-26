Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursing student lured an underage girl to a party flat and got her drunk before having sex with her and posting the shocking footage on Snapchat.

Abu Huraira, 23, invited the schoolgirl to a Halloween bash he was holding where she later woke to find herself naked in bed with him on top of her. Pals of the student then burst into the bedroom and began filming Huraira having sex with the 15-year-old victim and the recording was then shared on the Snapchat messaging app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distressed teen fled the flat in Edinburgh city centre and later confided what had happened to her to family members.

Huraira, who is studying for a nursing degree at Dundee University, claimed he did not know the girl was underage and was subsequently arrested and charged three years after the incident took place.

Huraira pled guilty to a charge of having sex with an older child between October 26 and 27, 2019 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

Prosecutor Matthew Millar told the court Huraira rented out the property and invited around 20 pals to attend a Halloween party in October 2019. Mr Millar said Huraira, from Fife, and the girl knew each other through relatives and she agreed to attend the party with him after her partner had cancelled at the last minute due to work commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told the nursing student bought the girl a bottle of Cactus Jack schnapps drink and she had spent the evening socialising at the party with Huraira’s friends before later passing out.

Mr Millar said: “The complainer said she does not know how she got into the bed or how she got changed but she found herself lying on the bed naked, but had no idea how her clothes got off. The complainer said, ‘the covers were moved to the side of the bed and I wasn’t under them and I remember Huraira having sex with me - I have no idea how that came about’.”

The fiscal said the girl then turned to her side and saw a friend of Huraira’s recording the sexual encounter on his phone and “other party guests came into the room and began laughing at her.”

The fiscal told the court the girl said she was “scared” during the incident and Huraira later told her the footage had been shared with others on Snapchat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calum Harris, defending, said his client was 19 at the time of the offence and is currently studying for a nursing degree at the University of Dundee as well as studying law with the Open University.

Mr Harris said Huraira is also working through an agency as a care assistant at a local hospital and regarding the girl “he was not aware of her age and he stands by that strongly”. Mr Harris added Huraira does not drink alcohol due to his faith and described him as “a young man with a lot of promise”.