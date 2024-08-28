Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis tickets go on sale for the 2025 tour this week.

If you manage to get tickets, you will need to think about accommodation.

But make sure you don’t fall for scams on Airbnb

Oasis are reuniting for their first UK shows in 16 years next summer. Fans who are lucky enough to get tickets when they go on sale this weekend may want to quickly turn their attention to sorting out accommodation.

If you find that hotel prices have skyrocketed - we have tips to help save you money here. But for those who would prefer to stay at an AirBnB for the Oasis concerts, especially if they are going in a larger group, you are advised to watch out for the following scams.

Ticketmaster has also warned fans to watch out for five potential scams - including avoiding buying tickets on social media. While we have some top tips to help you secure tickets when they go on sale on Saturday, 31 August at 9am GMT.

But what do you need to watch for when booking your accommodation on AirBnB? These are the scams to be on your guard for - and it's not limited to just the Oasis tour.

Fake websites

Scammers may use fake websites that look like Airbnb, but are not in fact anything to do with the legitimate Airbnb. It is a common tactic used by scammers online and if you are using Google search to find Airbnb, make sure you double check the url before making any payments or handing over any personal information.

Extortion

On its website, AirBnB warns that one potential scam you need to watch out for is extortion. So if your host (or if you own a property, the guests) attempt to use direct or indirect threats to coerce a review or extra money out of you, this is illegal and you should report it.

Off-platform activity

Your hosts should only communicate with you via the Airbnb platform. So if they try to get you to pay or share your details via a text or WhatsApp, then this could be the sign of a scam.

Coupon and referral abuse

Airbnb explains on its website: “Hosts and guests must not attempt to misuse Airbnb’s coupon and referral programme.” Make sure if you have any suspicious occurrences when using a coupon on Airbnb that you report it.

Non-fraud chargebacks

If you get some dodgy chargebacks after you’ve left your accommodation - or if you are renting your property out, if the guests attempt to get a false refund - this is not allowed. You should report this kind of incident straight away.

How to protect yourself?

Airbnb has put together a series of tips in partnership with online security experts, Get Safe Online to help protect users from being victims of scams. It may prove especially useful for Oasis fans looking to sort accomodation for the shows.

Never click on unexpected links: Bogus links and attachments in emails are designed to take you to sites designed to look like a real company website, but can trick individuals into revealing personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers. Use the Airbnb app or go directly to the website (www.airbnb.co.uk) to help ensure you’re on the legitimate company website.

Bogus links and attachments in emails are designed to take you to sites designed to look like a real company website, but can trick individuals into revealing personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers. Use the Airbnb app or go directly to the website (www.airbnb.co.uk) to help ensure you’re on the legitimate company website. Be wary of unusually cheap deals or high deposits: If a deal or offer seems too good to be true, such as those advertised on social media, it could be a scammer and it’s best to end all communication immediately.

If a deal or offer seems too good to be true, such as those advertised on social media, it could be a scammer and it’s best to end all communication immediately. Do not pay for holidays or accommodation by direct bank transfer: If paying directly, opt to pay by credit card – paying by credit card often offers better buyer protection, and a higher chance of getting your money back if something goes wrong.

If paying directly, opt to pay by credit card – paying by credit card often offers better buyer protection, and a higher chance of getting your money back if something goes wrong. Stay on Airbnb to book, pay and communicate: Stays should always be booked and paid for on-platform only to take advantage of Airbnb’s secure processes and refund policies. Every booking comes with AirCover, meaning if there’s a serious issue with your Airbnb that your host can’t resolve, we’ll help you find a similar place or give you a refund. If anyone asks you to go off-platform, you should report it to Airbnb.

Stays should always be booked and paid for on-platform only to take advantage of Airbnb’s secure processes and refund policies. Every booking comes with AirCover, meaning if there’s a serious issue with your Airbnb that your host can’t resolve, we’ll help you find a similar place or give you a refund. If anyone asks you to go off-platform, you should report it to Airbnb. Look out for the “verified” badge on Airbnb listings: Guests shouldn’t have to worry that a listing is fake or isn’t where it says it is, which is why Airbnb has verified 2 million listings.

Guests shouldn’t have to worry that a listing is fake or isn’t where it says it is, which is why Airbnb has verified 2 million listings. Use a different password for each online account and add two factor or multi-factor authentication: If your details are compromised online, scammers can access your personal details and use them to take over your online accounts.

Have you experienced any of the above scams when staying at an Airbnb? Share your experiences with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].