Old Kent Road stabbing: Man and woman arrested after man stabbed to death in south-east London
Two people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed on Old Kent Road
A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London. The Metropolitan Police was called to Old Kent Road at about 7am to reports of a a man with knife injuries. Despite the efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 07.22am.
Inquiries were under way to identify the victim and notify his next of kin, the force said. The pair remain in custody while investigations into the man's death are underway.
A crime scene and police cordons are in place.
