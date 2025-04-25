Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controlling bully who blew his girlfriend’s money on cocaine instead of paying the bills has been found guilty of her murder.

Olivia Wood, 29, had been in a relationship for Kieron Goodwin for less than three months when he strangled her.

In that time he subjected her to a stream of physical and psychological abuse - and when police searched his flat they found a suitcase and bags packed with Olivia’s possessions - suggesting she was planning to flee.

Olivia Wood, 29, who was murdered by Kieron Goodwin in Frome. He strangled her | Issued by Avon and Somerset Police

Goodwin, 33, had threatened to harm himself, forcing Olivia to take time off from work. WhatsApp messages also showed he tried to pressure her into having sex with another man, despite her repeatedly refusing.

She also transferred him more than £6,000 to help him pay his bills, which he spent on cocaine.

Olivia’s heartbroken family said: “The pain our family is feeling is indescribable. Olivia was the glue that held us together, a loyal friend, a devoted sister, a cherished daughter. She was a rarity; profoundly selfless, disarmingly witty, a timeless beauty. Always there to make a cup of tea when someone looked in need, to listen, to help.

“Now she has been taken from us and we are left with a chasm in our lives, a love that can never be replaced.”

Olivia Wood | Issued by Avon and Somerset Police

Police were called to Goodwin’s flat in Portway, Frome, Somerset, on Tuesday, July 30 last year, after he called 999 at 2.50am saying she was not breathing. She was taken to hospital, but paramedics were worried about the injuries and called police.

Goodwin was arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation the next day. Olivia died a short while later with her family by her side. Goodwin was then further arrested on suspicion of her murder and with controlling and coercive behaviour.

He denied killing the 29-year-old, but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after a five-week trial. He was also convicted of 15 other offences committed against Olivia and three other women over a five-year period.

Kieron Goodwin, who has been found guilty of murdering Olivia Wood in Frome, Somerset | Avon and Somerset Police

The Crown Prosecution Service also authorised the following charges for offences Goodwin committed against the three other victims:

Four counts of rape

Five counts of causing person to engage in sexual activity without consent

One count of sexual assault by penetration

One count of intentional strangulation

Three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour

The court heard Goodwin would ply the victims with drugs; threaten to send compromising photos to friends, family or work colleagues and report them to the police.

He also made them hand over tens of thousands of pounds which he used to fund his cocaine habit and lifestyle while also threatening to harm himself if anyone rejected him in any way. Goodwin admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against each of the victims, but denied the other offences, claiming they had consented to the sexual activity.

However, he was found guilty by the jury of all the offences against all four victims and will be sentenced later.

Det Supt Lorett Spierenburg, the senior investigating officer, said: “Kieron Goodwin is an incredibly dangerous and manipulative man who will now face justice for the horrendous crimes he subjected these women to. His offending has had a significant impact on each of them and ultimately – and tragically – had fatal consequences for Olivia.

“Each of those women who have spoken so bravely about what they suffered at his hands deserves enormous praise. Not only has it meant he will now be accountable for his crimes, but it will also ensure no other woman will suffer at his hands.

“I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Olivia’s family and friends who have acted with such dignity, despite Goodwin’s cowardice in refusing to admit his crimes and provide them with the answers they deserve about what happened that night.”