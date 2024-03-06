Osasere Isaac: Woman grabbed five-year-old girl in the street before trying to stab her with scissors
A South Yorkshire woman who snatched a five-year-old girl from her parents in the street before attempting to stab her with scissors has been jailed. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Osasere Isaac, aged 30, formerly of Windermere Road, Barnsley, grabbed the young victim from behind whilst shouting 'this is my child now'.
She then held a pair of scissors to the girl, attempting to stab with them as she was bravely dragged away by the victim's mother and grandmother. The court heard how members of the public also rushed to assist after hearing shouts for help, but they too were threatened and abused by Isaac before she fled the scene.
Investigating Officer Vick Stephanek, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Isaac was extremely cruel in her actions, threatening an innocent child who was enjoying time with her family. I would like to commend the bravery of her mother and grandmother during the incident, as well as their patience and dignity during a trying court process.
"I would also like to thank members of the public who witnessed and assisted in the incident, and came forward to provide evidence and support our investigation. This would have been a truly horrific incident for the victim and her family, and I hope this sentence provides them with the relief needed to move on with their lives."
