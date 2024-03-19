Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a woman was attacked at a bus stop on Otley Road, Headingley, on March 17. Photo: National World.

Police investigating the incident believe that the assault was unprovoked - and that the attacker was not known to the victim.

As enquiries continue today (March 19), here's everything we know so far -

What happened?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said that the woman, in her 30s, was stood near a bus stop when she was approached and attacked by a man carrying a broken glass bottle.

She suffered cuts to her head and neck during the assault.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a woman was attacked at a bus stop on Otley Road, Headingley, on March 17. Photo: National World.

A 32-year-old man was detained by nearby security staff. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

When did this happen?

The incident was reported at around 9pm on Sunday night (March 17).

Where did the attack take place?

It happened near to a bus stop on Otley Road in Headingley.

What have police said?

Detective Inspector Richard James, of Leeds District CID, said: “From our enquiries so far this appears to be an unprovoked assault by a man who was not known to the victim. Security staff have reacted quickly to this incident and detained a male and safeguarded the victim until the arrival of the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman involved has received medical treatment and is being supported by specially trained officers after what was an extremely traumatic incident."

He added: “I understand the concern that this incident will cause in the wider community, particularly for other women, and I would like to reassure you that we have a man in custody and a thorough investigation is being carried out.

“To support this investigation, I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence who saw or heard something that could be connected to please make contact as a matter of urgency.”

How can I report information to the police?

Information can be reported to Leeds District CID by calling 101 or using the force's Live Chat function online, quoting crime reference 13240147225.