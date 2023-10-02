Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
HS2 northern leg to be scrapped - reports
US senator Doug Larsen, wife & children killed in plane crash
£5,000 reward offered after human placenta found in Southampton park
Gatwick cancels 150 flights as cap extended for two more weeks
Last month ties for UK's hottest September on record
Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee dies aged 79

‘Our family is heartbroken’ - Family of Hubert Brown, 61, who died in a ‘race-hate’ crime pay tribute

Hubert Brown, who was 61-years-old, died from a stab wound on September 29. His family have paid tribute

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family of 61-year-old Hubert Brown, who died from a stab wound he suffered during an incident in the St Paul’s suburb of Bristol on Friday (September 29), have paid tribute.

His family labelled him a ‘kind-hearted’ and ‘harmless’ individual and that it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner, in what police are treating as a “race-hate crime”.

They said: "During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many. He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

Most Popular

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

"Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul’s.

"We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy. You will still see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue".

Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court for a brief preliminary hearing on Monday, the force added.

Howell was remanded in custody and her case is next due to be heard at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Related topics:Bristol