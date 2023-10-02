Hubert Brown, who was 61-years-old, died from a stab wound on September 29. His family have paid tribute

His family labelled him a ‘kind-hearted’ and ‘harmless’ individual and that it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner, in what police are treating as a “race-hate crime”.

They said: "During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many. He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

"Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul’s.

"We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy. You will still see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue".

Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court for a brief preliminary hearing on Monday, the force added.