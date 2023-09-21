The family of Terrell Marshall-Williams, who was just 16 years old, have paid tribute days after he was found with knife wounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton have paid tribute. Terrell Marshall-Williams was found with knife wounds at a house in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at about 4.30pm on Monday (September 18).

Officers desperately tried to give the boy CPR and paramedics battled to save him but he was declared dead at the scene. Three men, two aged 22 and one aged 23, were arrested on suspicion of murder and police have since been granted extra time to question them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrell’s heartbroken family released a statement on Wednesday (September 20), where they said: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We know this death has been upsetting and deeply unsettling for many in our community.

"Our officers were among those who provided first aid and CPR at the scene on Monday afternoon and their thoughts and those of the Wolverhampton police team remain with the family and friends who have lost a beloved child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know many people have been affected by this incident and keeping your children safe is a priority for us."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said previously: "We were called at 4.28pm to reports of a stabbing at a private address on Warnford Walk in Penn, Wolverhampton.

“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage male who was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.