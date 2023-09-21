‘Our lives will never be complete without him’ - Tributes paid to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
The family of Terrell Marshall-Williams, who was just 16 years old, have paid tribute days after he was found with knife wounds
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton have paid tribute. Terrell Marshall-Williams was found with knife wounds at a house in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at about 4.30pm on Monday (September 18).
Officers desperately tried to give the boy CPR and paramedics battled to save him but he was declared dead at the scene. Three men, two aged 22 and one aged 23, were arrested on suspicion of murder and police have since been granted extra time to question them.
Terrell’s heartbroken family released a statement on Wednesday (September 20), where they said: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.
"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We know this death has been upsetting and deeply unsettling for many in our community.
"Our officers were among those who provided first aid and CPR at the scene on Monday afternoon and their thoughts and those of the Wolverhampton police team remain with the family and friends who have lost a beloved child.
"We know many people have been affected by this incident and keeping your children safe is a priority for us."
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said previously: "We were called at 4.28pm to reports of a stabbing at a private address on Warnford Walk in Penn, Wolverhampton.
“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage male who was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.
“He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."