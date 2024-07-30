‘Over a million’ UK festival goers will drink-drive on way home
An estimated 6.5 million people attend music festivals in the UK every summer, and with festivals often held in rural parts of the country, a significant number of attendees drive there and back.
A recent study from temporary car insurance experts at Dayinsure found that around one in five (19%) festival-goers have knowingly driven home from an event while over the limit.
This worrying stat would suggest that over a million intoxicated drivers could be on UK roads following music events this summer, with huge events such as Reading and Leeds Festival and Bestival still to come,
Men were found to be twice as likely as women to drive home from a festival or gig knowingly over the limit (26% versus 13%). Almost two in five (39%) say they do this simply because it’s “easier than getting a taxi”, while 23% of women said the same.
With festival season in full swing, experts are concerned about the number of people willing to risk the lives of others by driving after a few days of drinking.
Younger drivers are a particular concern as almost a third (31%) of those aged 25-34-years-old say they have driven home after a festival knowing they might be over the limit.
The most common excuse given by young festival-goers was ‘necessity’, with 44% saying they drove while over the limit because they needed their car for work or travel the next day.
The potential consequences for being caught drink driving are severe though and can range from three months’ imprisonment and a £2,500 fine, up to a driving ban and even life imprisonment.
Having a drink driving offence on your record can also cause your car insurance costs to increase significantly and may even affect your current job status and future employability.
Commenting on the data, Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations at Dayinsure, an official partner of the 2024 Kendal Calling festival, said: “It is certainly cause for concern that so many drivers admit to getting in their car knowing that they could well be over the drink drive limit.
“Whether it’s because they need their vehicle the next day, or simply because they don’t want to pay for a taxi, clearly millions just don’t see - or choose to ignore - the risks.
“Despite how well you think you know yourself and can judge if you’re ‘sober enough’, the simple fact is that driving after even just one drink is not a good idea.
“Not only are you putting yourself and others in real danger, but you’re also risking huge legal and financial implications if an accident were to occur.
“If you are charged with drink driving, your future insurance is always going to be considerably more, and some insurers won’t offer you cover at all.
“If you know you’re going to be tempted to jump behind the wheel after a few drinks, the best option is always to leave the car at home or assign a designated driver in your group who is less likely to want a drink. Temporary insurance can cover them to drive your car, if they don’t have one.”