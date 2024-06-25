Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted paedophile, who once coached his victim in football and told him that top teams such as Manchester United and Celtic wanted to sign him, has died in jail.

James Kinnen was brought to justice after abusing the young boy in the 1970s while he played for his North Lanarkshire club. The 80-year-old was later found to have sexually assaulted another young player and was jailed for eight years in 2018 after pleading guilty to the abuse of both victims during a trial at Glasgow High Court.

The Sun reports that Kinnen, who was being held at HMP Glenochil in Alloa, died earlier this month. A cause of death has not been confirmed but a fatal accident inquiry is set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said: "James Kinnen, 80, of HMP Glenochil has died on 11 June." His death has been reported to prosecutors, with police also advised.

Kinnen was coaching a local football youth club in the 1970s when he targeted his victims. His first victim joined the club when he was 11 years old and was abused in his own home by Kinnen. The coach told the young boy that he would tell his teammates that he was homosexual if he told anyone about the encounter. He would later lie to the boy, claiming that Scottish top-flight side Celtic was interested in signing him, as well as English club Manchester United.

The victim first went to the police in 2012 but after being told there would be no further action, he re-reported the abuse four years later. The second report prompted an investigation which uncovered the abuse of a second victim.