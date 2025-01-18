Ryan Sutton, 24, from Northamptonshire admitted raping a 10-year-old child after grooming her into believing they were in a legitimate relationship after meeting her on the messaging app Snapchat in March 2023, sharing messages and images. Their contact then moved onto texting, phone calls and FaceTime video chats, leading the girl to believe Sutton was her boyfriend and was in love with her.
On January 15, James Lalley, 51, from Wigan was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and the sexual assault of a child under 13.
Lalley was sentenced to three years for the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in Bury, in 2008/2009, and a further eight years for inciting a six-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity in Bolton, in 2021.
In Bradford, three men were given jail sentences on January 17 for multiple sexual offences against two children in Keighley. All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999 and the victims were young females aged between 13 and 16 at the time.
Two men, Fayaz Ahmed, 45, from Bingley, and Imtiaz Ahmed, 61, from Keighley, are currently wanted after being sentenced in their absence. Fayaz Ahmed received a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for two counts of rape, while Imtiaz Ahmed was sentenced to nine years for rape. Additionally, Ibrar Hussain, 47, from Keighley, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of two counts of rape.
1. Wayne Traill
Wayne Traill, from Gravesend in Kent, was convicted of 21 separate offences, including targeting one victim during the 1990s and later exploiting two additional children. He also warned his victims no one would believe them if they reported the abuse. | Kent Police
2. Ryan Sutton
Ryan Sutton, aged 24, admitted raping a 10-year-old child after grooming her into believing they were in a legitimate relationship has been jailed for six years.
Their contact then moved onto texting, phone calls and FaceTime video chats, leading the girl to believe Sutton was her boyfriend and was in love with her.
On April 23, 2023, Sutton travelled from his home in Worcestershire to meet the girl in Finedon. They were later found together in woodland, prompting Sutton to run off. He was later arrested while trying to leave the area by car.
An investigation was launched by the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) at Northamptonshire Police, amid concerns that Sutton had had sexual contact with the girl.
He was jailed for six years, with a further year to be served on extended licence. Sutton was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely. | Northamptonshire Police
3. James Lalley
James Lalley, 51, from Wigan, was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and the sexual assault of a child under 13.
Lalley was sentenced to three years for the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in Bury, in 2008/2009, and a further eight years for inciting a six-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity in Bolton, in 2021. | Greater Manchester Police
4. Ibrar Hussain, Fayaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed
In Bradford, three men were given jail sentences on January 17 for multiple sexual offences against two children in Keighley. All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999 and the victims were young females aged between 13 and 16 at the time.
Two men, Fayaz Ahmed, 45, from Bingley, and Imtiaz Ahmed, 61, from Keighley, are currently wanted after being sentenced in their absence. Fayaz Ahmed received a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for two counts of rape, while Imtiaz Ahmed was sentenced to nine years for rape. Additionally, Ibrar Hussain, 47, from Keighley, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of two counts of rape.
