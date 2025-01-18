2 . Ryan Sutton

Ryan Sutton, aged 24, admitted raping a 10-year-old child after grooming her into believing they were in a legitimate relationship has been jailed for six years. Their contact then moved onto texting, phone calls and FaceTime video chats, leading the girl to believe Sutton was her boyfriend and was in love with her. On April 23, 2023, Sutton travelled from his home in Worcestershire to meet the girl in Finedon. They were later found together in woodland, prompting Sutton to run off. He was later arrested while trying to leave the area by car. An investigation was launched by the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) at Northamptonshire Police, amid concerns that Sutton had had sexual contact with the girl. He was jailed for six years, with a further year to be served on extended licence. Sutton was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely. | Northamptonshire Police