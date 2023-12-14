Page Hall shooting: Tragedy as teenage dad-of-two dies day after Sheffield gun incident
A 19-year-old dad-of-two died a day after a shooting incident in Sheffield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old, who had two young children, in Sheffield earlier this week. The teenager died a day after he was critically injured in a reported shooting in Page Hall. Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Page Hall Road at 12.38am on Tuesday (December 12), and the young dad was taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said today, in a statement: "Yesterday (December 13), he has sadly died from his injuries. His family is being supported by specially trained officers. Page Hall Road has now re-opened, however, officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children. We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.
“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation.
“Our officers have been conducting patrols around the area and will continue to do so in the coming days. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns, or if you have any information which could help us."
Anyone with information, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room. Alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online on its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.