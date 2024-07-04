Three-year-old Daniel Twigg died from injuries sustained in a dog attack in 2022 while in the garden of a remote property in Greater Manchester. Picture: SWNS | SWNS

Daniel Twigg died from injuries he sustained in a dog attack in 2022 - the little boy was set upon in the garden of a remote property.

The parents of a three-year-old who was killed by a dangerous dog have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Mark Twigg, 42, and Joanne Bedford, 36, are set to appear in court after their son Daniel Twigg died from injuries he sustained in the attack on May 15, 2022.

Police previously said the little boy was in the garden of a remote property in Milnrow, near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, when he was set upon by the animal at around 1.15pm. Emergency services were called following the incident, and Daniel was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Police previously said several dogs were seized at the property, with one Cane Corso - an Italian breed of mastiff - humanely destroyed.