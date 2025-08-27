The older brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has appeared in court charged with rape.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Gallagher, 59, of East Finchley in north London, is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Paul Gallagher leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, the charge sheet shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher spoke at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to confirm his name, age and address but entered no pleas during a five-minute hearing.

He was bailed to next appear at Harrow Crown Court on September 24.