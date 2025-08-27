Paul Gallagher: Oasis stars Noel and Liam's brother in court accused of rape

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
The older brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has appeared in court charged with rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, of East Finchley in north London, is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Paul Gallagher leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harmplaceholder image
Paul Gallagher leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, the charge sheet shows.

Gallagher spoke at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to confirm his name, age and address but entered no pleas during a five-minute hearing.

He was bailed to next appear at Harrow Crown Court on September 24.

