PC Rupert Edwards: serving Metropolitan Police office charged with two counts of rape

PC Rupert Edwards is accused of carrying out the offences in Lambeth, south London, on 26 August, and in Surrey on 5 September, while the officer was off-duty.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape.

PC Rupert Edwards is accused of carrying out the offences in Lambeth, south London, on 26 August, and in Surrey on 5 September, while the officer was off-duty. The charges relate to two women aged in their 20s and 30s. Scotland Yard said they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement

After the second alleged offence, on 5 September, PC Edwards - who polices in south-west London - was arrested. He was bailed and suspended from duty.

Earlier this week, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape, and today was charged with two counts of the offence. He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 December.

Advertisement

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met's professionalism command, said: "This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers. We took immediate action to suspend PC Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September.

"Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place."

Advertisement