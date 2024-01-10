One person has been arrested after a child was found dead

One person has been arrested after a child was found dead in a welsh town. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire on Wednesday morning (January 10).

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death. A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”