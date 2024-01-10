Pembrokeshire: One arrested after child found dead in west Wales
One person has been arrested after a child was found dead
One person has been arrested after a child was found dead in a welsh town. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire on Wednesday morning (January 10).
The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death. A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”
Earlier during the day, the police advised people to avoid the area and find alternative routes as the investigation into the incident was underway.
