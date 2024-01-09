Speed camera: Pensioner arrested on suspicion of cutting down Wigan camera - after spate of vandalism
The arrest was made after two figures were seen cutting down a safety camera on Warrington Road, Wigan, using an angle grinder.
The attack took place days after similar street furniture was felled both on Wallgate at Wigan Pier and on Spring Road, Kitt Green. Video footage later emerged of the latter act of criminal damage.
Last autumn it was announced that Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) had signed a contract with Jenoptik UK to upgrade many cameras across the region, including several sites in Wigan. The new technology can catch motorists speeding in both directions at the same time without the need for road markings and there is no flash.
A social media post on GMP Wigan West read: “On Saturday 6 January, officers on routine patrol located two men cutting down a new speed camera with an angle grinder on Warrington Road, Wigan. After a short foot pursuit one male was detained. The 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail. There have been a series of speed cameras cut down across the district over the Christmas period, so this is an excellent result for our team.”
Anyone with information on any of the attacks is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.