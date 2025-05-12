Margaret McGowan death: Pensioner charged after woman dies in Glasgow

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

12th May 2025, 8:30am
A pensioner has been charged after the death of a 71-year-old woman in Glasgow.

Margaret McGowan was found seriously injured in a house in Newfield Square in Nitshill on Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers had attended the property shortly before 9.45pm following a report of a “disturbance”.

Margaret McGowan was found dead after a disturbance in Newfield Square, Nitshill, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 10placeholder image
Margaret McGowan was found dead after a disturbance in Newfield Square, Nitshill, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 10 | Police Scotland

A 78-year-old man has been charged in connection with Ms McGowan’s death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Jason Nicol said: “This is being treated as a contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public. Our inquiries are ongoing and a police presence may remain in the area as this work continues.”

