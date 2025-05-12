Margaret McGowan death: Pensioner charged after woman dies in Glasgow
Margaret McGowan was found seriously injured in a house in Newfield Square in Nitshill on Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers had attended the property shortly before 9.45pm following a report of a “disturbance”.
A 78-year-old man has been charged in connection with Ms McGowan’s death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Jason Nicol said: “This is being treated as a contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public. Our inquiries are ongoing and a police presence may remain in the area as this work continues.”