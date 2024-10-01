Pensioner has arm, leg and finger amputated after savage attack by two Rottweilers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple pleaded guilty after their two rottweilers attacked a pensioner in Bognor Regis last year.

Appearing in Portsmouth Crown Court, Matthew Roberts, 30, and Chloe Taylor 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dog that caused injury while dangerously out of control in a public place. The pair remain on bail, and will re-appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 6 for sentencing.

The initial incident took place in Lewes Court, Bognor Regis, on August 18. The two rottweilers – named Ziggy and Daisy – attacked 78-year-old Rick Franklin so savagely doctors were forced to amputate his right arm, left leg and the middle finger of his left hand.

The two dogs were shot and killed by armed police officers moments after they arrived on the scene, Sussex Police confirmed after the attack.

In a statement released in October last year, Mr Franklin’s family spoke out about the pain caused by the attack.

"We were completely devastated when we heard what happened. It sent shockwaves through the family because dad has been the glue that holds us all together,” Mr Franklin’s son Lee said.

“Our main concern was not only the preservation of his life, but also the quality of his life. We realised we didn’t have a choice and after having his left leg, right arm and left middle finger amputated, we feared the worst.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen. But with dad in recovery now, everyone who sees him says how much of an inspiration he is. He’s still dad, and he still manages to make everyone laugh.

“The first thing he said when he woke up from surgery was “Everyone is safe now” after hearing the news about the attack. His first thought was to ensure everyone was safe and that the dogs could do no further harm. As far as we’re concerned he’s our hero.”

Mr Franklin himself, meanwhile, praised the emergency service workers who saved his life: ““From the first responders including police and paramedics, to the air ambulance crew and the selfless staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital, I am eternally grateful,” he said.