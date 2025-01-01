Pensioners' bodies found in New Year's Eve tragedy in Anthony's Avenue, Poole
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The sad discovery was made at 11.35am on New Year’s Eve, when the bodies of a man and woman in their 70s were found in a home in Anthony’s Avenue in Poole, Dorset.
Detective Inspector Ian Allen, of Dorset Police, said: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next of kin. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow a thorough investigation of the scene to take place.
“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.
“We are trying to establish a timeline of what happened, but are currently considering the period over the Christmas holidays until today.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information.”
Police have confirmed that the man and woman knew each other. The coroner has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240198989. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.