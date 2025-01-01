Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman have been found dead in a house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sad discovery was made at 11.35am on New Year’s Eve, when the bodies of a man and woman in their 70s were found in a home in Anthony’s Avenue in Poole, Dorset.

Detective Inspector Ian Allen, of Dorset Police, said: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next of kin. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow a thorough investigation of the scene to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony's Avenue, Poole | Google

“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

“We are trying to establish a timeline of what happened, but are currently considering the period over the Christmas holidays until today.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information.”

Police have confirmed that the man and woman knew each other. The coroner has been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240198989. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.